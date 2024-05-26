Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 219 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,074 shares of company stock worth $12,258,386. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.36. 13,809,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,331,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $211.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

