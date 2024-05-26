Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.44% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 269,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 241,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 49,532 shares during the period.

PSTP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $29.91. 714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,631. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.49.

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

