Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,496.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 139,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.29 on Friday, reaching $457.95. 29,669,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,694,408. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $336.67 and a 52 week high of $460.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.03.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

