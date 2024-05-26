CEEK VR Hits Market Cap of $43.38 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $43.38 million and $4.20 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,588.06 or 0.99986453 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011557 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00118734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003703 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05456004 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $2,664,044.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

