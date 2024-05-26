Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lifted by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.5% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $2,902,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,584 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,776,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $348,789,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.75. 4,477,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,033,828. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a market capitalization of $290.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

