Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Chimera Investment Stock Up 0.4 %
CIM stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.68. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.
Chimera Investment Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
