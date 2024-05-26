Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

CIM stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.68. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chimera Investment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 385,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 226,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

