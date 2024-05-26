CIBC Raises Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$9.25

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of FVI opened at C$8.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.60. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.56 and a 12-month high of C$8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of C$361.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.2874728 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$313,375.65. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total transaction of C$313,375.65. Also, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. Insiders sold a total of 91,516 shares of company stock worth $634,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

