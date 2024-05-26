CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 113.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CION Investment worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 1,056.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,480,000 after buying an additional 803,469 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 883,149.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 447,210 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 181.4% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 180,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 116,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 14.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 901,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 111,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CION traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.49. 129,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,411. The firm has a market cap of $669.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.19. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 51.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at CION Investment

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,099 shares in the company, valued at $651,758.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,326 shares of company stock worth $105,738. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

