CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.37.

CI&T Price Performance

CI&T stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $611.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.03. CI&T has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $7.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, analysts predict that CI&T will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CI&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,304,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in CI&T by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CI&T by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

