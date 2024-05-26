CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.37.

CI&T Stock Performance

NYSE:CINT opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $611.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.03. CI&T has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. CI&T had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CI&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth $2,304,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CI&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CI&T by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,489 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in CI&T by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in CI&T by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

