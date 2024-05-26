Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy Sells 1,640 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $94,775.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,158.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

