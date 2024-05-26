Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.18% of Cogent Communications worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $59.14. The company had a trading volume of 284,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.39.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $94,775.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,158.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,960 shares of company stock worth $7,854,573. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

