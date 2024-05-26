Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,023,710 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 371,127 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 0.5% of Hsbc Holdings PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $604,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.32. 1,860,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

