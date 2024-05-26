Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of Embecta worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Embecta by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Embecta in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Embecta by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Embecta in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Embecta in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EMBC stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.13. 311,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,768. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $757.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.24. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 49.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Embecta from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

