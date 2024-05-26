Comerica Bank Buys 2,099 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 507.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 25,040 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. OxenFree Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,544,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,931,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.05. The stock had a trading volume of 132,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,021. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

