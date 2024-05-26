Comerica Bank Buys 273 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 266,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 36,639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,059,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $5,016,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Gregory Florkowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total value of $385,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,978.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,699 shares of company stock worth $2,713,728 over the last three months. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 1.2 %

Walker & Dunlop stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.23. 163,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,553. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day moving average of $94.97. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.89%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.