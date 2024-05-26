Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.3% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.36. 840,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,420. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.