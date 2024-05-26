Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 251,426 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 609.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 16.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,203. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,245. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 57,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,453,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,064,851.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,730. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

