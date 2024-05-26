Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,830,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $103.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,769 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.95. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

