Comerica Bank Sells 1,917 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,439 shares of company stock worth $2,071,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.20. 226,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,079. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.52 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

