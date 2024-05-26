Comerica Bank Sells 202 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,325,000. Tcwp LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $116.33. 329,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,533. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $117.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.33. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.