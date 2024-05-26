Comerica Bank Sells 5,831 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000.

NYSEARCA:EMLC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 709,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,866. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $26.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

