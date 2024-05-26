Conflux One Day Trading Volume Hits $28.97 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $873.75 million and $28.97 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,004,116,169 coins and its circulating supply is 4,041,610,980 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,003,900,786.57 with 4,041,400,772.3 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22100565 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $20,215,907.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

