Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 1,403 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,299,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,724,746. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

