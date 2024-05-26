Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 89,220 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 102.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,220 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,986,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,124,164. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

