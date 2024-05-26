Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 1.04% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,079,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

