Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EELV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EELV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.07. 34,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

