Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $8.36 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.21.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $142.68. 1,250,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,897. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.