Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $8.85 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Trading Up 2.4 %
TTD stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.75. 2,000,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,095. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 236.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $97.65.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.01.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
