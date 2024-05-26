Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,166,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,858,416. The company has a market cap of $310.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.39. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $39.84.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

