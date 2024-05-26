Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $199.77. The company had a trading volume of 198,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,335. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.24 and a twelve month high of $200.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

