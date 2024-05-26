Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 1,131 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,693 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,591,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,972,000 after purchasing an additional 906,319 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. 5,467,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,244. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

