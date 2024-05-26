Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 148 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 83,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

