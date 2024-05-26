Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 2,623 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.11% of Power Integrations worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth $37,424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after acquiring an additional 154,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,275,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,679,000 after acquiring an additional 123,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,566,000 after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Power Integrations by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the period.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,184. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.77. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $353,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,623.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,512 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $353,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,623.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $134,351.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,561,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,350. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on POWI

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.