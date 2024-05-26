Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 6,924 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

ABCB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 193,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,780. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.