Corp Comcast Sells 3,176,923 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 666,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 198,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 82,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Comcast by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,112,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,224,000 after acquiring an additional 782,029 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 507,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

