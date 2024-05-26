Corp Comcast Sells 3,176,923 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 666,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 198,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 82,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Comcast by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,112,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,224,000 after acquiring an additional 782,029 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 507,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
