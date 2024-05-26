Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $79.24 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.37 or 0.00012188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.27 billion and $79.24 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00053592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

