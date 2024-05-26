Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Tops $246.71 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $246.71 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001815 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

