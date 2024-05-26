Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $293.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.50.

CW opened at $280.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.47 and a 200 day moving average of $236.65. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $157.85 and a 12 month high of $286.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.24%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

