CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group downgraded CVB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVB Financial stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 114,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

