Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys Shares of 61,764 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.2% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.71. 7,356,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,712,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $134.40 and a 52-week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

