DA Davidson Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $285.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.29.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $241.53 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $142.92 and a 1-year high of $283.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.97.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.1% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.