DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DBVT

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

DBV Technologies stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.73. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.26.

DBV Technologies shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 3rd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 3rd.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 530.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 595.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235,337 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.