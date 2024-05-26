DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DBVT
DBV Technologies Stock Performance
DBV Technologies shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 3rd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 3rd.
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 530.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in DBV Technologies by 595.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 235,337 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DBV Technologies
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.