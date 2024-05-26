DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0420 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00093050 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00030367 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012140 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

