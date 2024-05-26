Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $86.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.11.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21. Sysco has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

