DSM Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after buying an additional 297,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,804,000 after buying an additional 196,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $980,646,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,026,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,553,000 after buying an additional 91,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,595,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,367,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.07. 1,893,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,235. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.