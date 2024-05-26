DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 17,370.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,618 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CAE by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in CAE by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.65. 852,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,356. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

CAE Profile

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.