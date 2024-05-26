DSM Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 397,871 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises about 1.5% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Fortinet worth $98,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank increased its position in Fortinet by 443.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.52. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.