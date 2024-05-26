DSM Capital Partners LLC Invests $37,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO traded up $31.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,384.64. The company had a trading volume of 171,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,235. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,245.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,209.67. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $745.45 and a one year high of $1,451.78.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,561,840. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

