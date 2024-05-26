DSM Capital Partners LLC Invests $70,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 977,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 246,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,817 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,920 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,935. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.89. 1,009,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,629. The company has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.47 and a 12 month high of $211.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

